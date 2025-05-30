The Take: Who could be Poland’s next president?

Poland, the next political battleground in Europe, is choosing between a Trump-backed candidate and a pro-EU challenger.

Will Poland’s next president be a former football hooligan or a Mr Bonjour? With citizens heading to the polls for the second round of voting this weekend, Poland will decide between Karol Nawrocki, the candidate backed by US President Donald Trump, and Warsaw’s mayor, the pro-European Union Rafal Trzaskowski. The divided country on Russia’s border has a major decision ahead.

