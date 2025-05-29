Podcast, The Take
The Take: How the Afghan village hit by a 10,000kg bomb is coping now

A rare visit to the Afghan village hit by the ‘mother of all bombs’ reveals lasting damage and unanswered questions.

A Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) weapon is prepared for testing at the Eglin Air Force Armament Center on March 11, 2003. The 21,000-pound (9,450-kg) MOAB explosive device nicknamed the 'mother of all bombs' [Reuters]
Published On 29 May 2025

In 2017, the US dropped the “mother of all bombs” in a remote village in Afghanistan’s Achin district. Al Jazeera made the journey to see what’s left: homes destroyed, health problems mounting, and no accountability in sight.

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Chloe K Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Mariana Navarrete, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, Kingwell Ma, Khaled Soltan, and our guest host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera

