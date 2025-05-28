Podcast, The Take
The Take: Who is behind Tren de Aragua?

A look at the gang at the centre of US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Tren de Aragua was a little-known gang in Venezuela – until recently. US President Donald Trump’s focus on the group has thrust it into the spotlight, as hundreds of Venezuelans have been deported from the United States.

In this episode:

  • Mike LaSusa (@mikelasusa), deputy director of content, InSight Crime

