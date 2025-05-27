Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: Why the US and Israel are pushing to privatize aid to Gaza

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation will start distributing aid in Gaza, despite UN concerns.

Supplies provided by the World Food Programme lie on a truck carrying aid at the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing between Israel and Gaza, before going into Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, May 22, 2025 [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 27 May 2025

The United States and Israel are backing a new aid initiative in Gaza that critics say sidelines the United Nations and violates humanitarian principles. With biometrics and military ties, is it really about help or control?

In this episode:

Recommended Stories

list of 2 itemsend of list
  • Ali Harb (@Harbpeace), Al Jazeera senior producer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K. Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Mariana Navarrete, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, Kingwell Ma, Ashish Malhotra, and our guest host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement