The Take:  Inside Project Esther’s plan to silence pro-Palestinian activism

The Trump administration’s crackdowns on pro-Palestinian activism look eerily similar to a conservative proposal to target universities and international students it claims are part of a “terrorist support network”. Who is behind the plan, and what will its impact be?

In this episode:

Tariq Kenney-Shawa (@tksshawa), AJ+ producer and US policy fellow, Al-Shabaka

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat, Haleema Shah and Chloe Li with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Marcos Bartolome, Mariana Navarrete and our host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K Li, Ashish Malhotra, Haleema Shah, Khaled Soltan, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Remas Alhawari, Kingwell Ma, Mariana Navarrete, and Kisaa Zehra. Our guest host is Natasha Del Toro. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

