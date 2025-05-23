The Take: Josh Paul resigned over Gaza. What comes next?

Why resigning from the US government wasn’t enough for one official who stepped down.

Josh Paul, the first US official to resign over Israel’s war on Gaza, joins The Take to explain why he stepped down, his new efforts lobbying in Washington, DC, and why he believes that US support for Israel’s war fuels conflict abroad and makes Americans less safe at home.

In this episode:

Josh Paul, Former US State Department official

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat, and Amy Walters, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Remas Al Hawari, Kisaa Zehra, and Mariana Navarette, and our host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

