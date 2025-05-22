The Take: Murdered live on TikTok – Mexico’s femicide crisis

Mexico’s femicide crisis is back in the headlines after beauty influencer Valeria Marquez was murdered on a live stream.

The world was shocked when a gunman shot and killed Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez while she livestreamed herself at a beauty salon. President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government says it will investigate the murder as a possible case of femicide. Will it mark a turning point for a nation that has long struggled with staggering levels of gender-based violence?

In this episode:

Julia Galiano-Rios (@juliagaliano), journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, Haleema Shah, and Chloe K. Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Mariana Navarrete, Khaled Soltan, Amy Walters, Kisaa Zehra, Remas Alhawari, and our host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube