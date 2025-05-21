The US v the ICC: Why is Trump going after the court?

Since the US sanctioned the ICC prosecutor in February, the court is struggling to function.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing one of the deepest crises in its history. United States President Donald Trump sanctioned lead prosecutor Karim Khan earlier this year, grinding the court’s work to a crawl. Khan is now on leave as he faces a sexual misconduct investigation. How is the court functioning in his absence, and what does it mean for the future of international accountability?

