The Take: Why is Donald Trump fixated on South Africa?

How did the US right become fixated on a debunked conspiracy theory of ‘white genocide” in South Africa?

The administration of US President Donald Trump has granted refugee status to 49 white Afrikaners, echoing a debunked conspiracy theory about “white genocide” in South Africa. The move comes after Trump cut aid to the nation and threatened to boycott meetings with its government. What’s behind Trump’s fixation on South Africa?

In this episode:

Joseph Dana (@ibnEzra), writer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Haleema Shah and Chloe K. Li, with Phillip Lanos, Khaled Soltan, Spencer Cline, Marcos Bartolome, and our guest host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube