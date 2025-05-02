The Take: Could Trump tip Australia’s 2025 election?

Australians head to the polls on May 3. Will Donald Trump be a factor for voters?

Australia heads to the polls facing a cost-of-living crisis and two familiar faces: Labor’s Anthony Albanese and the Conservative Coalition’s Peter Dutton. But United States President Donald Trump has emerged as having an unforeseen impact on Australian political discourse. How will the candidates navigate the political realignment across the Pacific?

Tom McIlroy (@TomMcIlroy), Chief political correspondent, Guardian Australia

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Amy Walters, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Mariana Navarrete, Kingwell Ma, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, and our guest host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

