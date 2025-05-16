Malcolm X at 100: Ibram X Kendi looks to the future

Author Ibram X Kendi on what still needs to be learned about Malcolm X’s legacy and race in the United States.

A hundred years after the birth of Malcolm X, and in the shadow of a second Donald Trump presidency, Ibram X Kendi – author of the international bestseller How to Be an Antiracist – returns to the meaning of Malcolm’s legacy in his newest book. What does it reveal about where the US is now, and what still needs to be said about race in America?

In this episode:

Ibram X Kendi (@ibramxk), Author of Malcolm Lives!

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat, and Amy Walters with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Marcos Bartolome, Mariana Navarrete, and our guest host Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube