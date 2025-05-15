Podcast, The Take
The Take: On Nakba Day, Trump tours the Gulf as Gaza starves

77 years after the Nakba, one in five people in Gaza faces starvation as Israel blocks all aid.

Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2025. [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
Published On 15 May 2025

Gaza is starving. As Palestinians mark 77 years since the Nakba, families are still under bombardment, cut off from aid and struggling to survive. With US President Donald Trump touring the Gulf, what will it take to bring relief to Palestinians?

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sari el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Remas Alhawari, Mariana Navarrete, and our guest host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

