The Take: Will budget cuts cause the end of the UN as we know it?

The UN faces a historic crisis as aid is slashed, staff is laid off, and millions worldwide risk losing urgent support.

United Nations agencies are facing an unprecedented financial crisis, with the United States abruptly pulling aid, European contributions shrinking, and global budgets shifting to defence. Deep cuts, mass layoffs and sweeping reforms are under way, jeopardising food, shelter and other aid for millions around the world. How can the UN adapt to survive?

