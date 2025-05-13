Podcast, The Take
The Take: Will budget cuts cause the end of the UN as we know it?

The UN faces a historic crisis as aid is slashed, staff is laid off, and millions worldwide risk losing urgent support.

Members of the United Nations Security Council meet on the day of a vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip [David Dee Delgado/Reuters]
Published On 13 May 2025

United Nations agencies are facing an unprecedented financial crisis, with the United States abruptly pulling aid, European contributions shrinking, and global budgets shifting to defence. Deep cuts, mass layoffs and sweeping reforms are under way, jeopardising food, shelter and other aid for millions around the world. How can the UN adapt to survive?

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Mariana Navarrete and our host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Source: Al Jazeera

