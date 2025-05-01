The Take: Why has Trump’s Russia-Ukraine deal stalled?

US President Donald Trump boasted that he could broker a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in his first 24 hours in office. 100 days later, fighting continues, and both sides are questioning the plan the Trump administration has laid out. Why is there still no agreement on a ceasefire proposal, and what does it reveal about the limits of American power?

Anatol Lieven (@Lieven_Anatol), Director of Eurasia Project at Quincy Institute

