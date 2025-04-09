The Take: Why is Ukraine’s surrogacy industry booming under bombs?

How has Ukraine’s surrogacy industry outsmarted the war, and what toll is Russia’s invasion taking on surrogate mothers?

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has not halted the surrogacy boom there. Instead, the industry has adapted, despite the war risking surrogate mothers’ physical and mental wellbeing. Why is Ukraine the main surrogacy hub in Europe – and at what cost?

