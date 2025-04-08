The Take: What’s behind Spain’s mass housing protests?

Shaking their keys in frustration, hundreds of thousands in Spain protest for affordable housing.

Spain’s housing crisis has driven hundreds of thousands to the streets, demanding affordable housing. Over the past decade, home prices have increased by almost 50 percent. Rents are soaring, and not enough properties are available for rent. It’s a story that’s echoing in many cities across the world. What will Spain do next?

Jaime Palomera (@JaimePalomera), co-founder of IDRA, the Barcelona Urban Research Institute

