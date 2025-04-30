The Take: What happens to the children of deportees from the US?

As the Trump administration deports tens of thousands, what happens to the children left behind?

As the administration of US President Donald Trump continues its immigration crackdown across the United States, children are often caught in the middle. Some are deported with their parents to countries they never knew, while others are separated from their parents and remain in the US. What happens to them?

In this episode:

Mariana Blanco, executive director, Guatemalan-Maya Center

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat and Ashish Malhotra, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Khaled Soltan, Mariana Navarrete, Kisaa Zehra, Kingwell Ma, Remas Alhawari and our guest host, Natasha DelToro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

