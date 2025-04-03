Why Trump’s university crackdown is driving professors off US campuses

How is the Trump administration’s crackdown on universities reshaping higher education in the US?

With academics leaving the US, funding cuts looming over universities for alleged failures to combat anti-Semitism, and foreign students facing deportation for pro-Palestinian activism, US President Donald Trump’s policies are being felt at colleges across the United States. What’s behind the fixation on universities, and what will be its long-term impact on higher education in the US?

In this episode:

Marci Shore (@marci_shore), Professor of history at Yale University

