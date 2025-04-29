Podcast, The Take
After deadly attack in Kashmir, what’s next for India and Pakistan?

India-Pakistan tensions grow after attack on tourists in disputed region of Kashmir.

Nazir Ahmad Wani - father of Amir Nazir Wani, a reported affiliate of a Kashmiri separatist group - sits outside his house that was demolished by the Indian authorities at Khasipora village in Tral, south Kashmir, April 28, 2025 [Sharafat Ali/Reuters]
Published On 29 Apr 2025

Tensions are growing between India and Pakistan after an attack killed 26 people in Indian-administered Kashmir. As the exchange of accusations and gunfire continues, Kashmiris fear for what is to come.

In this episode:

  • Assed Baig (@AssedBaig), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K. Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Kingwell Ma, Mariana Navarrete, and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Source: Al Jazeera

