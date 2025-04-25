The Take: UK court defines ‘woman’. Trans women left in limbo
UK court rules ‘woman’ means biological sex, a decision that could limit trans women’s access to services and rights.
The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court has ruled that a woman is defined by “biological sex” under equality law. The decision could limit transgender women’s access to essential services and set a lasting legal precedent. As hate crimes rise, what will this mean for the daily lives and rights of transgender women in the UK?
In this episode:
- Jess O’Thomson – Journalist and legal researcher
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Sonia Bhagat, and Amy Walters with Sarí el-Khalili, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Khaled Soltan, Kisaa Zehra, Remas Alhawari, Mariana Navarrete, Kingwell Ma, and our guest host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
