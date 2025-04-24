The Take: Could a US-banned pesticide be behind mass sterilization?

A US-banned pesticide used on Costa Rican banana farms is tied to sterility claims. Decades later, workers seek justice.

Approximately 1,500 former banana workers in Costa Rica say a US-made pesticide has left them sterile. Though banned in the United States in the 1970s, the chemical DBCP was still used by US fruit companies in countries with lax regulations. Decades later, those affected are still fighting for justice.

In this episode:

Yara Elmjouie (@yelmjouie), AJ+ presenter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Remas Alhawari, Khaled Soltan, Sari el-Khalili, Noor Wazwaz, and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

