The Take: Could a US-banned pesticide be behind mass sterilization?

A US-banned pesticide used on Costa Rican banana farms is tied to sterility claims. Decades later, workers seek justice.

Workers sort bananas for export on Bananera El Esfuerzo farm in 28 Millas de Siquirres. [Juan Carlos Ulate/Reuters] (COSTA RICA)
Published On 24 Apr 2025

Approximately 1,500 former banana workers in Costa Rica say a US-made pesticide has left them sterile. Though banned in the United States in the 1970s, the chemical DBCP was still used by US fruit companies in countries with lax regulations. Decades later, those affected are still fighting for justice.

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Remas Alhawari, Khaled Soltan, Sari el-Khalili, Noor Wazwaz, and our guest host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera

