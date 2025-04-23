The Take: US-Iran nuclear talks resume. What’s at stake now?

Iran and the United States are holding indirect nuclear talks, mediated by Oman, with the next round set for Saturday. Both sides report progress, but major gaps remain. Iran seeks sanctions relief and civilian uranium enrichment, while the US insists on stricter limits. Could this be the moment the long-stalled negotiations finally produce a breakthrough?

Dorsa Jabbari (@DorsaJabbari), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Khaled Soltan, and Tamara Khandaker with Sarí el-Khalili, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Mariana Navarrete, Kisaa Zehra, Remas Alhawari, Kingwell Ma, Marcos Bartolomé, Manuel Rapalo, and our guest host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

