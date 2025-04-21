The Take: What does the US military want in Guam, Japan and Hawaii?

The US is targeting China with a military buildup in the Pacific — but some in Japan, Guam, and Hawaii are pushing back.

The United States military is ramping up its presence in Japan, Guam and Hawaii as tensions with China grow over Taiwan. A new documentary reveals how this buildup is affecting local communities. In a region that is also a staging ground for potential conflict, how are some residents pushing back?

