The Take: What is Betar US and why is it targeting pro-Palestinian activist

Betar US is among many groups supporting calls by the Trump administration to deport pro-Palestine students.

Betar US claims responsibility for giving names of pro-Palestinian activists, including Mahmoud Khalil, to the Trump administration. We examine Betar’s roots, reach, and the institutions that surround it. Who’s backing this group, and why are students its latest target?

Jonah Valdez (@jonahmv), reporter, The Intercept

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Marcos Bartolome, Melanie Marich, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, and our guest host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K Li, Ashish Malhotra, Khaled Soltan, Amy Walters, and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Melanie Marich, Remas Alhawari, Kisaa Zehra, Mariana Navarrete. Our guest host is Kevin Hirten. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

