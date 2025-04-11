Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why is evidence of  Israel’s war crimes in Gaza disappearing?

Israel’s siege and tech censorship are erasing evidence of Gaza’s war crimes faster than they can be saved.

Palestinians at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Shujayea in Gaza City on April 9, 2025 [Reuters]
Published On 11 Apr 2025

Many of the images that have been seen from Israel’s war in Gaza have already been seen for the last time. With Gaza under siege from the Israeli military and tech companies censoring and taking down material, the responsibility falls on the people of Gaza to document and archive their own evidence of war crimes and genocide. How will it survive?

In this episode:

  • Lila Hassan (@lilahass), investigative journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Melanie Marich and Sonia Bhagat with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Chloe K Li, Kisaa Zehra, Remas Alhawari, Sarí el-Khallili and Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

