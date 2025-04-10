The Take: Can Ecuador’s next president stop the cartels?

Voters face decision in one of the world’s most dangerous countries.

Ecuador heads to the polls gripped by spiraling violence and political uncertainty. Once one of South America’s safest nations, it now has the highest homicide rate in the region. The presidential run-off pits Daniel Noboa, the incumbent who’s militarised the streets, against Luisa Gonzalez, a left-winger promising social reform. Both offer starkly different futures. Which will voters choose?

Manuela Picq (@lamanuelapicq), professor of international relations, Amherst College

