Will Lebanon’s fragile peace hold after Israel’s strike on Beirut?

Israel’s first air strike on Beirut since the November truce sparks fears of a wider conflict.

Shattering months of uneasy calm, Israel bombed Beirut for the first time since November’s truce with Hezbollah. The strike came after rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory – the second such incident in a week. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged the army to arrest those responsible, calling it a threat to national security. With tensions reigniting on both sides, will peace hold in Lebanon?

Nader Durgham, journalist

