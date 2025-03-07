Podcast, The Take
The Take: How can women navigate the tech ‘broligarchy’?

Where do women sit in the current ‘broligarchy’ of US President Donald Trump?

Silicon Valley’s “broligarchy” rose to power with the inauguration of United States President Donald Trump, putting tech billionaires like Elon Musk in key roles. Ahead of International Women’s Day, we speak with a journalist who investigated Musk’s takeover of Twitter to uncover what the tech elite has in store for women in the US.

In this episode:

