The Take: Can the Arab plan for Gaza build a future for Palestinians?

Egypt’s plan to rebuild and govern Gaza has been approved by Arab countries.

Arab countries have agreed on a plan to rebuild and govern Gaza without displacing its Palestinian population, a direct response to former United States President Donald Trump’s vision of transforming Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East”. What does Egypt’s plan entail, and what are its chances of success?

In this episode:

Imad Harb (@harb3imad) – Director of research and analysis, Arab Center Washington DC

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Chloe K. Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Khaled Soltan, Melanie Marich, Hanah Shokeir, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube