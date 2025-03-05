Podcast, The Take
The Take: Can AI save endangered Indigenous languages?

Can AI help save Indigenous languages, or will it erase culture?

AI is being used to save Indigenous languages, but is it the right fix? One new project aims to use tech to help keep these languages alive without replacing human connection.

In this episode:

Episode credits: 

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li, Marcos Bartolomé and Tamara Khandaker, with Manny Panaritos, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, Khaled Soltan, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich, Noor Wazwaz and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

