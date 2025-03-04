The Take: Can Europe defend Ukraine without the US?

European nations are working on security guarantees for Ukraine, while US President Trump makes it clear the US won’t provide them.

After clashing with United States President Donald Trump over support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned to London for European and United Kingdom backing. His reception was warmer, but without US help, can Europe step up to defend the country?

