The Take: Can Europe defend Ukraine without the US?

European nations are working on security guarantees for Ukraine, while US President Trump makes it clear the US won’t provide them.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Finland's President Alexander Stubb and other officials attend the European leaders' summit to discuss European security and Ukraine,
European leaders and other officials attend a summit to discuss European security and Ukraine, at Lancaster House in London, Britain, March 2, 2025 [NTB/Javad Parsa/via Reuters]
Published On 4 Mar 2025

After clashing with United States President Donald Trump over support for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned to London for European and United Kingdom backing. His reception was warmer, but without US help, can Europe step up to defend the country?

Source: Al Jazeera

