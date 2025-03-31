Podcast, The Take
The Take: The Copernic Affair – The professor accused of a Paris bombing

Hassan Diab is facing extradition for a 1980 bombing he denies involvement in.

Ottawa professor Hassan Diab leaves Parliament Hill following a news conference in Ottawa on April 13, 2012. An extradition order has been issued to send Diab to France for questioning regarding the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue [Blair Gable/Reuters]
Published On 31 Mar 2025

Hassan Diab, a Lebanese-Canadian professor, has spent nearly 20 years defending himself against accusations of involvement in a 1980 bombing of the Copernic Street synagogue in Paris. The twists and turns of his case raise serious questions about justice, accountability, and the possibility of a wrongful accusation.

In this episode:

  • Dana Ballout, documentary producer
  • Alex Atack, journalist and audio producer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich, Noor Wazwaz and our guest host Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Source: Al Jazeera

