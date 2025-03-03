The Take: Syrian TV dramas during a post-Assad Ramadan

The Syrian television and film industry is changing following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad.

Ramadan is peak season for watching Syrian TV dramas, a cherished tradition once stifled by censorship under Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Writers, actors and directors were exiled, yet many still shaped popular series. As creatives return home, how will Syria’s TV and film industry evolve in a post-Assad era?

In this episode:

Christa Salamandra (@csalamand) – Professor of anthropology at Lehman College

Inas Hakki (@inas_hakki) – Film director

