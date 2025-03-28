The Take: How is Gaza celebrating Eid al-Fitr?

Palestinians in Gaza are preparing to mark the end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr. The holiday is happening during the escalation of Israel’s war on Gaza, with aid blocked and families forced to flee again. Even focused on avoiding starvation, people are finding a way to mark the holiday during the war.

In this episode:

Laila el-Haddad (@gazamom), author and journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Chloe K. Li with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kylene Kiang, Kisaa Zehra, Remas Alhawari, Melanie Marich, Marcos Bartolomé, Hanah Shokeir, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube