The Take: Will Tigray be caught in another devastating war?

A political split in Tigray is sparking fears of renewed conflict in a region still grappling with a humanitarian crisis.

An Afari militia member walks next to a house destroyed in the fight between the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022
An Afari militia member walks next to a house destroyed in the fight between the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022 [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Published On 26 Mar 2025

War is looming once again in Tigray, a northern region of Ethiopia near the border with Eritrea. Political disputes are fragmenting the regional government and sparking warnings of a new crisis. Tigray has not yet recovered from a devastating war that ended in 2022. With aid cuts now worsening hunger and uncertainty, is it on the brink of another catastrophic conflict?

