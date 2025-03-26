‘Signal gate’: How Trump officials’ chat on bombing Yemen hit Washington

Finding himself in a Signal group chat with top US officials, Jeffrey Goldberg wondered if the messages were real.

When a Signal group chat involving top US officials discussing plans to bomb Yemen included The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, it sparked a firestorm in Washington. Now, The Atlantic has published excerpts from the chat, including input from political figures such as JD Vance, Pete Hegseth and Michael Waltz. We take a look at where the backlash has landed – and where it hasn’t.

In this episode:

Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein), Independent journalist

Episode credits:

And that’s The Take. This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat and Tamara Khanaker with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hanah Shokeir, Khaled Soltan, Melanie Marich, Remas Al Hawari and our guest house, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube