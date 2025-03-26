Podcast, The Take
‘Signal gate’: How Trump officials’ chat on bombing Yemen hit Washington

Finding himself in a Signal group chat with top US officials, Jeffrey Goldberg wondered if the messages were real.

A man stands at the site of US strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 20, 2025 [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Published On 26 Mar 2025

When a Signal group chat involving top US officials discussing plans to bomb Yemen included The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, it sparked a firestorm in Washington. Now, The Atlantic has published excerpts from the chat, including input from political figures such as JD Vance, Pete Hegseth and Michael Waltz. We take a look at where the backlash has landed – and where it hasn’t.

Source: Al Jazeera

