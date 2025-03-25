The Take: How Netanyahu’s political fate is tied to the war on Gaza

Protesters say Netanyahu broke Israel’s ceasefire just to stay in power. What will it mean for Gaza?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to remove senior government officials, including the head of the Shin Bet internal intelligence agency as well as the attorney general. Intense protests have erupted once again in Israel, as critics accuse the prime minister’s actions of being politically motivated and of breaking the ceasefire with Hamas to stay in power. What does this increasing political pressure mean for Israel’s war on Gaza?

