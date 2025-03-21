‘Tesla Takedown’: How Elon Musk’s Trump alliance is triggering backlash

Tesla stock’s value has plunged as unrest grows over Elon Musk’s ties to Donald Trump.

The backlash to Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s alliance is hitting Tesla hard. From boycotts and protests to attacks on cars, showrooms and charging stations, the company’s stock is plummeting. The US Attorney General and Trump called the attacks “domestic terrorism”. What’s driving the fallout, and what impact will it have?

In this episode:

Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn), NPR tech correspondent

Jen Cousins, Tesla Takedown activist

