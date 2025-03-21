Podcast, The Take
‘Tesla Takedown’: How Elon Musk’s Trump alliance is triggering backlash

Tesla stock’s value has plunged as unrest grows over Elon Musk’s ties to Donald Trump.

A billboard depicting Elon Musk wearing a crown is seen in Times Square in New York City, the US, on March 20, 2025 [Kylie Cooper/Reuters]
Published On 21 Mar 2025

The backlash to Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s alliance is hitting Tesla hard. From boycotts and protests to attacks on cars, showrooms and charging stations, the company’s stock is plummeting. The US Attorney General and Trump called the attacks “domestic terrorism”. What’s driving the fallout, and what impact will it have?

In this episode:

  • Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn), NPR tech correspondent
  • Jen Cousins, Tesla Takedown activist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Tamara Khandaker, with Ashish Malhotra, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich, Remas Alhawari, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Source: Al Jazeera

