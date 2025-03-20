Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: What Trump’s Alien Enemies Act means for the US today

US President Donald Trump invokes the Alien Enemies Act and deports hundreds more seeking refuge in the United States.

Salvadoran police escort alleged Tren de Aragua gang members, recently deported from the US, to CECOT prison under a US-Salvadoran agreement at El Salvador international airport, March 16, 2025 [Handout: Secretaria de Prensa de la Presidencia via Reuters]
Published On 20 Mar 2025

By invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, United States President Donald Trump launched a constitutional showdown and sent aspiring Americans to El Salvador to some of the worst prisons in the world. After putting the law on pause, a federal judge is questioning the legality of these deportations, leaving many in the US to wonder what’s next.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, Sarí el-Khalili, and Ashish Malhotra, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Khaled Soltan, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich, Remas Alhawari, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement