The Take: What Israel’s shattered ceasefire means for Gaza

Israel launched a series of attacks on Gaza overnight. The death toll is at least 400 and continues to climb.

Gaza’s fragile ceasefire is over. Israel launched overnight strikes on Tuesday, which have killed more than 400 people and injured hundreds more. Many were children, and more are still under the rubble. Why did this happen now, and what will the end of Israel’s ceasefire with Hamas mean for Palestinians in Gaza?

In this episode:

Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu), human rights lawyer and analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat and Chloe K Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Remas Alhawari, Sarí el-Khalili, Amy Walters and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube