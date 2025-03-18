The Take: What’s next after US strikes on Yemen?

The US has threatened ‘overwhelming lethal force’ on Yemen’s Houthis to prevent them from attacking Israeli-linked ships.

US air strikes in Yemen have killed at least 53 people and injured more than 100. The strikes came after United States President Donald Trump warned the Houthis to stop their attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea. What does the future hold for Yemen?

In this episode:

Alex Gatopoulos (@AlexGatopoulos), Al Jazeera defence editor

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K Li, with Amy Walters, Melanie Marich, Hanah Shokeir, Remas Alhawari and Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube