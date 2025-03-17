The Take: Why was Rodrigo Duterte arrested by the ICC?

The former Philippine president has been arrested by the international court for alleged crimes against humanity.

Once hailed as the Philippines’s strongman and infamous for his so-called “war on drugs”, former President Rodrigo Duterte now sits behind bars. He made history this week as the first former Asian head of state to be arrested by the International Criminal Court. What does his arrest mean for the victims, supporters and the global fight against crimes against humanity?

In this episode:

Carlos Conde, (@carloshconde), senior researcher, Human Rights Watch

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat, and Ashish Malhotra, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Amy Walters, Chloe K Li, Melanie Marich, Hanah Shokeir, Remas Alhawari and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

The Take’s production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K Li, Ashish Malhotra, Khaled Soltan, Amy Walters and Noor Wazwaz. Our editorial interns are Remas Alhawari, Melanie Marich and Hanah Shokeir. Our guest host is Kevin Hirten. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is the lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube