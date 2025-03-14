The Take: Why are students protesting in Serbia?

Serbia’s student protesters have a new approach and are more organised than ever.

How did Serbia’s students prompt a national movement for change? They’re leading countrywide protests after a railway station collapse killed 15 people last November. The protests have grown beyond demands for resignations, calling for structural change. Will they pull it off?

Andela Milivojevic (@djandjava), Investigative Journalist

