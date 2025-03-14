Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why are students protesting in Serbia?

Serbia’s student protesters have a new approach and are more organised than ever.

Students and antigovernment protesters block access to the offices of state broadcaster Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), keeping employees out and forcing some of the live programming to go off air, in Belgrade, Serbia, March 11, 2025 [Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters] (Reuters)
Published On 14 Mar 2025

How did Serbia’s students prompt a national movement for change? They’re leading countrywide protests after a railway station collapse killed 15 people last November. The protests have grown beyond demands for resignations, calling for structural change. Will they pull it off?

In this episode:

  • Andela Milivojevic (@djandjava), Investigative Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Amy Walters, with Ashish Malhotra, Chloe K. Li, Hanah Shokeir, Melanie Marich, Remas Alhawari, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Source: Al Jazeera

