The Take: Trump wants the US to take over Gaza. What does that mean?

Trump aims to turn Gaza into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ under US control.

A Palestinian man views the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 4, 2025 [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Published On 7 Feb 2025

President Trump has again restated his plans of turning Gaza into a new “Riviera”. Where did this idea come from – and how feasible is it?

In this episode:

  • Sharif Abdel Kouddous (@sharifkouddous), Journalist and editor at Drop Site News

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Amy Walters with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Khaled Soltan, Melanie Marich, Hagir Saleh, Hanah Shokeir, and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.  

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

