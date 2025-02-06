Podcast, The Take
The Take: Has Trump broken Canada’s relationship with the US?

Trump’s proposed tariffs for Canada are on pause – but Canadians are still responding.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media in Ottawa, Ontario, on February 1, 2025, responding to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports [Patrick Doyle/Reuters]
Published On 6 Feb 2025

From booing at sports events to boycotting products, Canada is taking a sharp look at its neighbour to the south. United States President Donald Trump placed a 30-day pause on 25 percent tariffs on Canada after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But what does the dispute reveal about the US and Canada’s shared future?

