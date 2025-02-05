The Take: What’s behind Trump’s war on USAID?

The Trump administration signals the US’s main aid agency could be coming to an end.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the country’s leading aid agency, could be nearing its end after US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to foreign aid. Trump said the agency was run by “lunatics”, while billionaire Elon Musk called it “criminal”. The US provides $72bn to 180 countries – but that aid has come under criticism in the past. So, what would it mean to pull the plug on USAID?

