The Take: How will President Ahmed Al-Sharaa shape Syria’s future?

Once an al-Qaeda-affiliated fighter, Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa now governs a nation in flux. He claims to be focused on stability, dissolving rebel groups and rebuilding institutions. His visit to Saudi Arabia signals shifting alliances and efforts to ease sanctions. But can he truly redefine Syria’s future – and what will it mean for the region?

Osama bin Javaid, correspondent, Al Jazeera

