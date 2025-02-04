The Take: How will President Ahmed Al-Sharaa shape Syria’s future?
Syria’s new leadership under Ahmed al-Sharaa navigates transition, regional alliances and efforts to lift sanctions.
Once an al-Qaeda-affiliated fighter, Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa now governs a nation in flux. He claims to be focused on stability, dissolving rebel groups and rebuilding institutions. His visit to Saudi Arabia signals shifting alliances and efforts to ease sanctions. But can he truly redefine Syria’s future – and what will it mean for the region?
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
The Take: How did China’s DeepSeek outsmart ChatGPT?
The Take: Rwanda, M23 and the battle for DR Congo’s Goma
Can the Colombian leader stand up to the US and make peace at home?
In this episode:
- Osama bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid), correspondent, Al Jazeera
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Tamara Khandaker, with Sarí el-Khalili, Hagir Saleh, Melanie Marich, Hanah Shokeir and our host, Natasha Del Toro. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube