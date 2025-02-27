The Take: Is AI paving the way for anti-refugee EU borders?

Artificial intelligence-powered border enforcement, funded by the European Union, could become Europe’s new normal. From the “smart” Greece-Turkiye border at Evros to Samos’s high-tech refugee camp, critics warn it’s a crackdown on migration that puts asylum rights at risk.

