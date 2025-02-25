Podcast, The Take
The Take: Lost childhood – Haiti’s kids in the grip of gangs

Haiti’s gangs have turned life into a nightmare for more than a million children.

A woman carries a child, as residents flee their homes in the Kenscoff neighbourhood, amid ongoing gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 16, 2025 [Jean Feguens Regala/Reuters]
Published On 25 Feb 2025

More than a million children in Haiti are caught in a nightmare, trapped in gang-controlled areas, recruited as soldiers and spies, and subjected to unthinkable abuse. With no president, no parliament and no protection, their futures hang in the balance. So, who will step up and fight for Haiti’s children?

In this episode:

  • Rawya Rageh (@RawyaRageh), researcher at Amnesty International

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Chloe K Li, with Sarí el-Khalili, Melanie Marich and Hanah Shokeir, and our guest host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera

