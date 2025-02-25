The Take: Lost childhood – Haiti’s kids in the grip of gangs

Haiti’s gangs have turned life into a nightmare for more than a million children.

More than a million children in Haiti are caught in a nightmare, trapped in gang-controlled areas, recruited as soldiers and spies, and subjected to unthinkable abuse. With no president, no parliament and no protection, their futures hang in the balance. So, who will step up and fight for Haiti’s children?

