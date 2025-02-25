The Take: Lost childhood – Haiti’s kids in the grip of gangs
Haiti’s gangs have turned life into a nightmare for more than a million children.
More than a million children in Haiti are caught in a nightmare, trapped in gang-controlled areas, recruited as soldiers and spies, and subjected to unthinkable abuse. With no president, no parliament and no protection, their futures hang in the balance. So, who will step up and fight for Haiti’s children?
Recommended Storieslist of 3 items
The Take: Is Germany’s far right about to go mainstream?
The Take: Where will Captagon users get the drug after Assad’s fall?
In this episode:
- Rawya Rageh (@RawyaRageh), researcher at Amnesty International
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Chloe K Li, with Sarí el-Khalili, Melanie Marich and Hanah Shokeir, and our guest host, Natasha del Toro. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads and YouTube