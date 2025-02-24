The Take: Will US trial bring justice for slain Palestinian child Wadea?

The jury trial of Joseph Czuba, who is accused of murdering six-year-old Wadea al-Fayoume, begins.

The trial for six-year-old Palestinian Wadea al-Fayoume’s murder begins in Chicago. Joseph Czuba faces hate crime charges, but his killing reflects a growing wave of anti-Palestinian hate in the US. As Islamophobia rises post-October 7, will this trial deliver justice?

